Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 545,816 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 97.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545,816 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

