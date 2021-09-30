Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,060,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CCB opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $396.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

