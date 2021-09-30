176,367 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $2,687,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 2.99. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $298.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.