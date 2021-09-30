Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambac Financial Group worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBC stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

