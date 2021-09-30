KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

