ironSource (NYSE:IS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of IS stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.