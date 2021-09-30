PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

