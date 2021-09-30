Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JRSH. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

