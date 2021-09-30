Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 249.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 44.9% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 543,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 168,477 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Venator Materials PLC has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

