Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,511 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

NYSE BIG opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

