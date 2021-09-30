Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $228,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,044 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 13.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 21.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

