Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.83 and a beta of 0.65. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

