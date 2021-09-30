Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

CCL stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

