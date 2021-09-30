Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $218,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

