Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Holdings Increased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verso by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $693.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.