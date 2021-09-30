Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 10,725 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMLP opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $672.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

