Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 17,403 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 51.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.