Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,760 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Gritstone bio worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $524.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.14.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

