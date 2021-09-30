2,783 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 735,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $75.88 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

