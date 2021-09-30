AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 386.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AtriCure worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $69.28 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

