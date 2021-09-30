Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Green Plains worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

