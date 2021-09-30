W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.