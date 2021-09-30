Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 51.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in bluebird bio by 56.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

