StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $189.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the first quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

