Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, the Epoxy segment is exposed to cost headwinds in raw materials such as natural gas and benzene. Higher commodity costs might also affect Winchester margins.”

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.93.

OLN stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Olin by 354.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.