Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $338.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave. The company’s selective acquisitions and strategic investments in businesses and technologies is enhancing its product portfolio and fortifying global presence. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. Nonetheless, Twilio’s profitability is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term due to increased spending and investment toward enhancing product portfolio and expanding across newer markets. Also, elevated expenses toward enhancing sales capabilities might hurt profits.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.85.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $244.45 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.09 and its 200 day moving average is $355.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

