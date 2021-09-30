Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

