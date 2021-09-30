Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,587,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

