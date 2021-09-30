Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 280,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,638 shares during the period.

PFM stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

