Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,037 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

