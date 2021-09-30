Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 50,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

