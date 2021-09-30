Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.