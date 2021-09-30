eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.05.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

eBay stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in eBay by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

