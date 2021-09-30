Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sells $875,000.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sujay Kango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $175.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

