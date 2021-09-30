Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

