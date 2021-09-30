Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 634,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NLOK stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.