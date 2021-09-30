Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 258.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUL opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

