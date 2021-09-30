Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $168.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent is benefiting from expanding product portfolio and strength across end-markets. Further, growth in the LSAG segment is contributing well. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a tailwind. Furthermore, growth in the pharmaceutical market on the back of solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum across ACG and DGG segments is driving the top-line growth further. Also, benefits from the acquisition of BioTek Instruments are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic related disruptions remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain concerns for the company.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.88.

NYSE A opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Amundi bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

