Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,268 shares of company stock worth $139,348. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

