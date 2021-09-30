Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,926 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

