BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

