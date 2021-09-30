BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,661 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,412,000 after buying an additional 128,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

