Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,712 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECHO. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.