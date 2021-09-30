Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Leidos by 140.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 255.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

