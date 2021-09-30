ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 64.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

