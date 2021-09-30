BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 66,684 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

DNOW stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

