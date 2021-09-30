BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 490 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE HNI opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.