Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $877.05 million, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

