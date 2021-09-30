BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 775 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,829.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.