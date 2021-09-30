The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €39.14 ($46.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.24. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 45.46.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

